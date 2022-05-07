NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for the Goodyear 400

Group A qualifying results: The top five in the first qualifying group were Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, William Byrton, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick. They advance to the final ten who will compete for the pole position.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina for this weekend’s race. The 2022 Goodyear 400 will be held on Sunday, May 8th at the Darlington Raceway. This 293-lap race will last a little over three hours. Last year’s race was won by Martin Truex Jr. won ran it in 3:14:21. The race on Sunday will air on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Goodyear 400 installed at +500. Truex Jr. has the second-best odds sitting at +700 in his quest for repeating as the winner. Denny Hamlin (+800), Chase Elliott (+800) and Kyle Busch (+1000) round out the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag.

Qualifying will follow at 11:05 a.m. ET and will air on FS1. The Darlington Oval will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. The drivers will be separated into two groups. Group A will run a single car, one lap qualifier with the five fastest times advancing to the final round. Group B will repeat this process with their five fastest times also advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run another single car, one lap qualifier to set not only the pole position but the first five rows on race day.

Below is the entry list for the 2022 Goodyear 400. We’ll update with the starting grid as qualifying wraps.