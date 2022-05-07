 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup settled for the Goodyear 400

The Goodyear 400 takes place on Sunday, May 8 this year. We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s race at the Darlington Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, Josh Bilicki, driver of the #77 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet, and Justin Haley, driver of the #31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Group A qualifying results: The top five in the first qualifying group were Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, William Byrton, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick. They advance to the final ten who will compete for the pole position.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina for this weekend’s race. The 2022 Goodyear 400 will be held on Sunday, May 8th at the Darlington Raceway. This 293-lap race will last a little over three hours. Last year’s race was won by Martin Truex Jr. won ran it in 3:14:21. The race on Sunday will air on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Goodyear 400 installed at +500. Truex Jr. has the second-best odds sitting at +700 in his quest for repeating as the winner. Denny Hamlin (+800), Chase Elliott (+800) and Kyle Busch (+1000) round out the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag.

Qualifying will follow at 11:05 a.m. ET and will air on FS1. The Darlington Oval will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. The drivers will be separated into two groups. Group A will run a single car, one lap qualifier with the five fastest times advancing to the final round. Group B will repeat this process with their five fastest times also advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run another single car, one lap qualifier to set not only the pole position but the first five rows on race day.

Below is the entry list for the 2022 Goodyear 400. We’ll update with the starting grid as qualifying wraps.

2022 Goodyear 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Daniel Hemric 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

