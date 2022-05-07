Full list of tee times for Final Round of Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, and Keegan Bradley takes a two-shot lead into the last 18 in search of his first win since September of 2018.
Bradley fired -3 67 on Saturday for the low round of the field at TPC Potomac to put him at -8 for the event through three days. Max Homa trails by two shots at -6, with Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn both right behind at -4.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Bradley is the +115 favorite to win the trophy. Homa is right behind at +275, with Lahiri and the -3 Matthew Fitzpatrick both at +1400 on the odds board.
Unfortunately for the 36-hole leader in Jason Day, a three-shot lead after Friday’s play turned into a T-13 after a wild 79 filled with “others” on his card on Saturday.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. From PGA Tour Live and ESPN+ you can get full-round coverage of every shot via streaming, with TV coverage starting from 1-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and then 3-6 p.m. on CBS.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.
2022 Wells Fargo Championship Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:35 PM
|Keegan Bradley
|Max Homa
|1:25 PM
|Anirban Lahiri
|James Hahn
|1:15 PM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Cameron Young
|1:05 PM
|Matthew Wolff
|Chad Ramey
|12:55 PM
|Brian Harman
|Rory McIlroy
|12:40 PM
|Denny McCarthy
|Luke List
|12:30 PM
|Si Woo Kim
|C.T. Pan
|12:20 PM
|K.H. Lee
|Jhonattan Vegas
|12:10 PM
|Nick Taylor
|Jason Day
|12:00 PM
|Lanto Griffin
|Turk Pettit
|11:50 AM
|Adam Schenk
|Kurt Kitayama
|11:35 AM
|Corey Conners
|Mackenzie Hughes
|11:25 AM
|Scott Piercy
|Stephan Jaeger
|11:15 AM
|J.T. Poston
|Hank Lebioda
|11:05 AM
|Michael Gligic
|Troy Merritt
|10:55 AM
|Austin Smotherman
|Tony Finau
|10:45 AM
|Sergio Garcia
|Rickie Fowler
|10:35 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Russell Knox
|10:20 AM
|Chez Reavie
|David Lingmerth
|10:10 AM
|Stewart Cink
|Camilo Villegas
|10:00 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|Matt Kuchar
|9:50 AM
|Rory Sabbatini
|Matthew NeSmith
|9:40 AM
|Ben Kohles
|Justin Lower
|9:30 AM
|Henrik Norlander
|Luke Donald
|9:20 AM
|Ben Martin
|Russell Henley
|9:05 AM
|Chase Seiffert
|Dylan Frittelli
|8:55 AM
|Kelly Kraft
|Dylan Wu
|8:45 AM
|Joel Dahmen
|Paul Barjon
|8:35 AM
|Ryan Armour
|Martin Laird
|8:25 AM
|Dawie van der Walt
|Brendan Steele
|8:15 AM
|Callum Tarren
|Peter Malnati
|8:05 AM
|Kevin Chappell
|Taylor Moore
|8:00 AM
|Michael Thompson