Full list of tee times for Final Round of Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, and Keegan Bradley takes a two-shot lead into the last 18 in search of his first win since September of 2018.

Bradley fired -3 67 on Saturday for the low round of the field at TPC Potomac to put him at -8 for the event through three days. Max Homa trails by two shots at -6, with Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn both right behind at -4.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Bradley is the +115 favorite to win the trophy. Homa is right behind at +275, with Lahiri and the -3 Matthew Fitzpatrick both at +1400 on the odds board.

Unfortunately for the 36-hole leader in Jason Day, a three-shot lead after Friday’s play turned into a T-13 after a wild 79 filled with “others” on his card on Saturday.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. From PGA Tour Live and ESPN+ you can get full-round coverage of every shot via streaming, with TV coverage starting from 1-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and then 3-6 p.m. on CBS.

