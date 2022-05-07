 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Final Round of Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship tees off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, MD. We have a full list of tee times.

By Collin Sherwin
Keegan Bradley of the United States looks on from the 17th green during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac Clubhouse on May 07, 2022 in Potomac, Maryland. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, and Keegan Bradley takes a two-shot lead into the last 18 in search of his first win since September of 2018.

Bradley fired -3 67 on Saturday for the low round of the field at TPC Potomac to put him at -8 for the event through three days. Max Homa trails by two shots at -6, with Anirban Lahiri and James Hahn both right behind at -4.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Bradley is the +115 favorite to win the trophy. Homa is right behind at +275, with Lahiri and the -3 Matthew Fitzpatrick both at +1400 on the odds board.

Unfortunately for the 36-hole leader in Jason Day, a three-shot lead after Friday’s play turned into a T-13 after a wild 79 filled with “others” on his card on Saturday.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. From PGA Tour Live and ESPN+ you can get full-round coverage of every shot via streaming, with TV coverage starting from 1-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and then 3-6 p.m. on CBS.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:35 PM Keegan Bradley Max Homa
1:25 PM Anirban Lahiri James Hahn
1:15 PM Matt Fitzpatrick Cameron Young
1:05 PM Matthew Wolff Chad Ramey
12:55 PM Brian Harman Rory McIlroy
12:40 PM Denny McCarthy Luke List
12:30 PM Si Woo Kim C.T. Pan
12:20 PM K.H. Lee Jhonattan Vegas
12:10 PM Nick Taylor Jason Day
12:00 PM Lanto Griffin Turk Pettit
11:50 AM Adam Schenk Kurt Kitayama
11:35 AM Corey Conners Mackenzie Hughes
11:25 AM Scott Piercy Stephan Jaeger
11:15 AM J.T. Poston Hank Lebioda
11:05 AM Michael Gligic Troy Merritt
10:55 AM Austin Smotherman Tony Finau
10:45 AM Sergio Garcia Rickie Fowler
10:35 AM Tyrrell Hatton Russell Knox
10:20 AM Chez Reavie David Lingmerth
10:10 AM Stewart Cink Camilo Villegas
10:00 AM Abraham Ancer Matt Kuchar
9:50 AM Rory Sabbatini Matthew NeSmith
9:40 AM Ben Kohles Justin Lower
9:30 AM Henrik Norlander Luke Donald
9:20 AM Ben Martin Russell Henley
9:05 AM Chase Seiffert Dylan Frittelli
8:55 AM Kelly Kraft Dylan Wu
8:45 AM Joel Dahmen Paul Barjon
8:35 AM Ryan Armour Martin Laird
8:25 AM Dawie van der Walt Brendan Steele
8:15 AM Callum Tarren Peter Malnati
8:05 AM Kevin Chappell Taylor Moore
8:00 AM Michael Thompson

