Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 274 title bout

UFC 274 will be held on Saturday, May 7th. The Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona will play host to the PPV. The early prelims will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and are followed by the prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. ET, but will only be available on ESPN+ PPV and consists of five bouts. The main event will see Charles Oliveira put up his lightweight title against #1 Justin Gaethje.

Oliveira enters with a 32-8 record and is defending his belt for the second time. He has won 10 fights in a row and the fight has ended early in nine of those matches. Gathje enters with a 23-3 record and is coming off a win. He took on Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2020 and lost by submission, but picked up the unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler in November 2021. This is the first time these fighters will have faced off.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7.

Moneyline odds

Oliveira: -165

Gaethje: +145

