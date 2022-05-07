Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 274 title bout

UFC 274 will be held on Saturday, May 7th. The Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona will play host to the PPV. The early prelims will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and are followed by the prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. ET, but will only be available on ESPN+ PPV. The main card consists of five bouts and is highlighted by the main event that will see Charles Oliveira put up his lightweight title against #1 Justin Gaethje. The penultimate fight of the night will feature Rose Namajunas putting her women’s strawweight title on the line against #2 Carla Esparza.

Namajunas (12-4) won the title from Zhang Weili in April of 2021 and successfully defended it against her in the rematch. She and Esparza matched up in 2014 and Esparza picked up the submission win. Esparza heads into this bout with a 19-6 record and has won five fights in a row. Most recently, she defeated Yan Xiaonan in May of 2021 by second-round knockout.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza at UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7.

UFC 274 moneyline odds

Namajunas: -195

Esparza: +165

