How to watch the Mahindra Roxor 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, May 7 with the Mahindra Roxor 200 at Darlington Raceway. The field will be set during Friday’s qualifying round, and Chase Elliott is the favorite to win this race with +350 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET. You can watch a live stream on FS1 or the FOX Sports App. The race is 147 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. Justin Allgaier won the 2021 race in 2:02:51, and Chase Briscoe won in 2020 with a time of 1:44:26. Prior to 2020, the race had been on a lengthy hiatus since the 2014 season, when Elliott won with a time of 1:45:55.

How to watch the Mahindra Roxor 200

Date: Sunday, May 7

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the Mahindra Roxor 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.