How to watch the Mahindra Roxor 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, May 7 with the Mahindra Roxor 200 at Darlington Raceway. The field will be set during Friday’s qualifying round, and Chase Elliott is the favorite to win this race with +350 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET. You can watch a live stream on FS1 or the FOX Sports App. The race is 147 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. Justin Allgaier won the 2021 race in 2:02:51, and Chase Briscoe won in 2020 with a time of 1:44:26. Prior to 2020, the race had been on a lengthy hiatus since the 2014 season, when Elliott won with a time of 1:45:55.
How to watch the Mahindra Roxor 200
Date: Sunday, May 7
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
Live streaming the Mahindra Roxor 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2022 Mahindra Roxor 200 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Time
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Time
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|48
|29.702
|2
|Chase Elliott
|88
|29.857
|3
|Stefan Parsons
|99
|29.919
|4
|Bayley Currey
|4
|30.037
|5
|David Starr
|08
|30.184
|6
|Kyle Weatherman
|34
|30.265
|7
|Tommy Joe Martins
|45
|30.319
|8
|Brennan Poole
|47
|30.44
|9
|Mason Massey
|91
|30.452
|10
|Patrick Emerling
|35
|30.688
|11
|Timmy Hill
|13
|30.73
|12
|Josh Bilicki
|44
|30.791
|13
|Kyle Sieg
|38
|30.814
|14
|Matt Mills
|5
|30.92
|15
|Josh Williams
|78
|31.992
|16
|Ryan Truex
|18
|33.157
|17
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|18
|Alex Labbe
|36
|19
|Anthony Alfredo
|23
|20
|Austin Hill
|21
|21
|Brandon Brown
|68
|22
|Brandon Jones
|19
|23
|Brett Moffitt
|02
|24
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|25
|J.J. Yeley
|66
|26
|Jeb Burton
|27
|27
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|28
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|07
|29
|John Hunter Nemechek
|26
|30
|Josh Berry
|8
|31
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|32
|Landon Cassill
|10
|33
|Myatt Snider
|31
|34
|Noah Gragson
|9
|35
|Riley Herbst
|98
|36
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|37
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|38
|Sam Mayer
|1
|39
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|40
|Ty Gibbs
|54