How to watch the Mahindra Roxor 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Mahindra Roxor 200 of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway.

By Erik Buchinger
/ new
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, May 7 with the Mahindra Roxor 200 at Darlington Raceway. The field will be set during Friday’s qualifying round, and Chase Elliott is the favorite to win this race with +350 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET. You can watch a live stream on FS1 or the FOX Sports App. The race is 147 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. Justin Allgaier won the 2021 race in 2:02:51, and Chase Briscoe won in 2020 with a time of 1:44:26. Prior to 2020, the race had been on a lengthy hiatus since the 2014 season, when Elliott won with a time of 1:45:55.

How to watch the Mahindra Roxor 200

Date: Sunday, May 7
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the Mahindra Roxor 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Mahindra Roxor 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Tyler Reddick 48 29.702
2 Chase Elliott 88 29.857
3 Stefan Parsons 99 29.919
4 Bayley Currey 4 30.037
5 David Starr 08 30.184
6 Kyle Weatherman 34 30.265
7 Tommy Joe Martins 45 30.319
8 Brennan Poole 47 30.44
9 Mason Massey 91 30.452
10 Patrick Emerling 35 30.688
11 Timmy Hill 13 30.73
12 Josh Bilicki 44 30.791
13 Kyle Sieg 38 30.814
14 Matt Mills 5 30.92
15 Josh Williams 78 31.992
16 Ryan Truex 18 33.157
17 A.J. Allmendinger 16
18 Alex Labbe 36
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Austin Hill 21
21 Brandon Brown 68
22 Brandon Jones 19
23 Brett Moffitt 02
24 Daniel Hemric 11
25 J.J. Yeley 66
26 Jeb Burton 27
27 Jeremy Clements 51
28 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
29 John Hunter Nemechek 26
30 Josh Berry 8
31 Justin Allgaier 7
32 Landon Cassill 10
33 Myatt Snider 31
34 Noah Gragson 9
35 Riley Herbst 98
36 Ryan Sieg 39
37 Ryan Vargas 6
38 Sam Mayer 1
39 Sheldon Creed 2
40 Ty Gibbs 54

