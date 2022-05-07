 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Mahindra Roxor 200 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Mahindra Roxor 200 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota,race during the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 31, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Sunday, May 7th, with the Mahindra Roxor 200 at Darlington Speedway. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FS1. The race is 147 laps and usually lasts just under two hours.

In 2019, Cole Custer won the race (after Denny Hamlin was disqualified from a failed inspection) in 1:41:08. The 2020 race was won by Brandon Jones in 1:58:32, and Noah Gragson is the reigning winner from 2021, running the race in 2:01:38 that took 152 laps due to overtime.

Chase Elliott has the best odds to win the 2022 Mahindra Roxor 200 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +350. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+500), Ty Gibbs (+700), Justin Allgaier (+800) and Josh Berry (+900) who round out the drivers with the best odds to win.

