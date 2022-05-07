Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol live stream: How to watch lightweight title bout via live online stream

Canelo Promotions will have its next boxing event on Saturday, May 7th. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the nine-bout boxing card. The main event of the evening will feature Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol competing for the WBA light heavyweight title. The night will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET and the ringwalks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET. They are subject to change depending on the length of the matches ahead of it.

Alvarez is the veteran fighter in this bout and it isn’t even close. He enters with a 57-1-2 professional boxing record. Alvarez hasn’t lost since September of 2013 and has won his previous 15 bouts. Most recently, he knocked out Caleb Plant in the 11th round of their match back in November of 2021.

Bivol is only five months younger than Alvarez but has fought in 41 fewer boxing matches. Even so, he puts his undefeated 19-0 record on the line in this match. His last six victories have come by unanimous decision. Bivol beat Umar Salamov by unanimous decision in his last bout in December 2021.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol