What time will Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol fight start on Saturday, May 7

Canelo Promotions will have its next boxing event on Saturday, May 7th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The nine-bout card will lead to a main event of the evening that will feature Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol competing for the WBA light heavyweight title. The event will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET and the ringwalks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET. They are subject to change depending on the length of the matches ahead of it.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Alvarez is the veteran fighter in this bout and enters with a 57-1-2 professional boxing record. Most recently, he knocked out Caleb Plant in the 11th round of their match back in November of 2021. Bivol puts his undefeated 19-0 record on the line in this fight. Bivol beat Umar Salamov by unanimous decision in his last bout in December 2021.

