Full card for Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol light heavyweight fight

Canelo Promotions will hold its next boxing event on Saturday, May 7th. The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the nine-bout boxing card. The main event of the evening will feature Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol competing for the WBA light heavyweight title. The event will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the ringwalks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET. They are subject to change depending on the length of the matches ahead of it.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Alvarez is the heavy favorite with -525 odds, while Bivol is the underdog installed at +390. Elsewhere on the card, Montana Love is the biggest favorite with -600 odds while Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela is going to have the biggest uphill battle as an underdog installed at +425.

On the undercard, Filip Hrgovic was initially supposed to take on Zhilei Zhang but withdrew from the fight due to some personal reasons. Scott Alexander has agreed to fight on short notice. Zhang is a huge favorite with -1600 odds and Alexander is the +850 underdog.

Below is the main card with that update.

Full Card for Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol