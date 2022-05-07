Latest odds for 2022 Kentucky Derby

The Run for the Roses is here, and this afternoon the winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby will be crowned.

Wagering on horse racing is a parimutuel endeavor, which means the odds are set based on the amount of dollars wagered on each horse at the track. As the prize pool moves up and down based on the wagering activity already accepted, so too do the odds.

The morning line is set by a track oddsmaker, and at Churchill Downs that’s the longtime position of former track announcer Mike Battaglia. But that’s just a projection, and the dollars that come in the door is what determines the odds right up until post time.

Here are the opening odds, followed by the latest track odds, from Churchill Downs ahead of the 2022 Kentucky Derby:

1. Mo Donegal, 10-1, now 8-1

2. Happy Jack, 30-1, now 21-1

3. Epicenter, 7-2, now 5-1

4. Summer Is Tomorrow, 30-1, now 42-1

5. Smile Happy, 20-1, now 14-1

6. Messier, 8-1, now 7-1

7. Crown Pride, 20-1, now 17-1

8. Charge It, 20-1, now 13-1

9. Tiz the Bomb, 30-1, now 25-1

10. Zandon, 3-1, now 8-1

11. Pioneer of Medina, 30-1, now 47-1

12. Taiba, 12-1, now 5-1

13. Simplification, 20-1, now 40-1

14. Barber Road, 30-1, now 40-1

15. White Abarrio, 10-1, now 11-1

16. Cyberknife, 20-1, now 14-1

17. Classic Causeway, 30-1, now 67-1

18. Tawny Port, 30-1, now 67-1

19. Zozos, 20-1, now 39-1

20. Rich Strike, 30-1, now 99-1

Ethereal Road, scratched