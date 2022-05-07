How much are Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol getting paid for Saturday’s light heavyweight title bout

The best fighter in the world is back in action on Saturday, May 7 as Canelo Álvarez faces off against Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight championship. The DAZN card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET and the main event ring walks are expected in the 11 p.m. hour.

Canelo is 57-1-2 and stepping up in weight to challenge Bivol for the latter’s title. Canelo’s best years have come across middleweight and super middlweight, but he climbed up to light heavyweight to beat Sergey Kovalev in 2019 for the WBO crown. Canelo is the current undisputed super middleweight champion, coming off an 11th round TKO of Caleb Plant last November to unify the division.

Bivol is 19-0 and has held some version of the WBA title since 2016 and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Umar Salamov last December. Bivol is the champ in this bout but is a +390 underdog against Canelo at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Official purse figures have not been released, but Total Sportal has its usual pre-fight report on the dollars involved. They are reporting that Canelo will earn a guaranteed $15 million purse for the fight, and will claim 70% of PPV sales. Meanwhile, Bivol is guaranteed $2 million and will receive up to 30% of PPV sales.

The Canelo-Bivol card will cost existing DAZN subscribers $59.99 in addition to their usual DAZN subscription cost. If you are not a DAZN subscriber, you will have to pay $79.99. Canelo’s last fight against Caleb Plant did an estimated 800,000 buys. If this fight did similar numbers, all participants would be splitting up nearly $48 million in PPV sales.