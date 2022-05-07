Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The pound-for-pound king is in action Saturday evening in Las Vegas. Undisputed super middleweight champ Canelo Álvarez steps up a weight class to fight WBA (super) light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol on DAZN.

The preliminary card gets started at 4:30 p.m. ET and features six undefeated fighters across four fights. The main card gets started at 8 p.m. and the undercard is highlighted by undefeated junior lightweight Montana Lova (17-0-1) faces Gabriel Valenzuela.

The main event will follow, with ring walks coming in the 11 p.m. hour. Canelo is a -525 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. The favored winning method is Canelo winning by decision or technical decision, with -150 odds. He has one previous fight at light heavyweight, beating Sergey Kovalev via 11th round knockout to claim the WBO title in 2019.

We’ll have live round-by-round updates for the Canelo-Bivol fight, but we’ll also have results from the preliminary and main card. Here’s the full undercard:

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 4:30 pm ET)

Joselito Velazquez (14-0-1, 9 KO) vs Jose Soto (15-1, 6 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds

Alexis Espino (9-0-1, 6 KO) vs Aaron Silva (9-0, 6 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds

Elnur Abduraimov (8-0, 7 KO) vs Manny Correa (11-0, 7 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds

Fernando Molina (7-0, 3 KO) vs Ricardo Valdovinos (8-1, 5 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (PPV, 8:00 pm ET)

Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KO) vs Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KO), light heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Bivol’s WBA title

Montana Love (17-0-1, 9 KO) vs Gabriel Valenzuela (25-2-1, 15 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds

Shakhram Giyasov (12-0, 9 KO) vs Christian Gomez (22-2-1, 20 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds

Marc Castro (6-0, 5 KO) vs Pedro Vicente (7-4-1, 2 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Zhang Zhilei (23-0-1, 18 KO) vs Scott Alexander (16-4-2, 8 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD