Who will Dmitry Bivol fight next after beating Canelo Alvarez?

In an absolute shocker from Las Vegas, Dmitry Bivol won by unanimous decision over Canelo Alvarez 115-113 on all three scorecards to retain his WBA championship at 175 lbs. on Saturday night.

The loss meant the heavily-favored Alvarez wanted a rematch, and he said so immediately following the fight. “This doesn’t end here,” he said through his translator. And right afterwards with Canelo in the ring, Bivol said he’s game for a second fight as well. So expect Canelo vs. Bivol II to be the next bout for both pugilists. Bivol moves to 20-0, while Canelo falls to 57-2-2, and likely loses his place as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

Alvarez was bidding to become a two-time champion at light heavyweight, but moving back to his more comfortable weight of 168 lbs could also be an option at some point. He was scheduled to take on Gennady Golovkin for a third time with a win on Saturday. The first two meetings with “Triple G” saw a 2017 draw and a 2018 majority-decision win for Canelo.

Apparently something Canelo was interested in pursuing was a catchweight bout at 201 pounds with heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) for a massive payday. But that seems almost impossible now.

Canelo has won belts at 154, 160, 168, and 175, but he falls in his bid to be a two-time champion at 175 here. It looks like he might have another opportunity to do so very soon however.