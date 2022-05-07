How public is betting and DFS considerations for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC 274 comes to you live on Saturday, May 7th from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The night gets started at 5:30 p.m. ET with the early prelim card followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The five-bout main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The main event of the evening will see Charles Oliveira face Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout.

The two were supposed to fight for Oliveira’s lightweight title, but the champ could not make weight on Friday and was stripped of the belt. The title is now vacant and Gaethje is the only one of the two fighters who can win the belt on Saturday.

This is the first time these fighters will have faced off. Oliveira enters with a 32-8 record and is defending his belt for the second time. He has won 10 fights in a row, and the fight has ended early in nine of those matches. Gathje enters with a 23-3 record and is coming off a win. He took on Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2020 and lost by submission but picked up the unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler in November 2021.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7.

Odds and Betting splits

Charles Oliveira: -180 (41% of action, 52% of bets)

Justin Gaethje: +155 (59% of action, 48% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Charles Oliveira By KO, TKO or DQ: +650 (12% of action, 10% of bets)

Charles Oliveira By Submission: +120 (31% of action, 25% of bets)

Charles Oliveira By Decision: +500 (4% of action, 12% of bets)

Justin Gaethje By KO, TKO or DQ: +210 (42% of action, 41% of bets)

Justin Gaethje By Submission: +2800 (3% of action, 2% of bets)

Justin Gaethje By Decision: +900 (7% of action, 11% of bets)

Draw: +5000 (0% of action, 0% of bets)

Charles Oliveira: $8,500

Justin Gaethje: $7,700

Oliveira is pretty cheap for a champion defending their belt. He brings a ton of value to your lineups and should certainly be added. Oliveira has a ton of upside with his recent history of ending matches early and the number of significant strikes he lands in his methodical game.

Gaethje is a decent value at his price tag. He has fought 26 times in his career and by win or loss, Gaethje has had 23 fights end before a decision. This comes from his above-average striking ability as he has 19 knockouts on his record with only two losses by KO. Gaethje will throw a flurry of punches giving him value here.

With their price tags, you can afford to add both of these competitors to your lineup, but if you go with only one I would pick Oliveira.

