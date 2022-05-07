How public is betting and DFS considerations for Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

UFC 274 comes to you live on Saturday, May 7th from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The night gets started at 5:30 p.m. ET with the early prelim card followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The five-bout main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV. The main event of the evening will see Charles Oliveira face Justin Gaethje in a sorta lightweight title bout. Ahead of that, Rose Namajunas will defend her women’s strawweight title against #2 Carla Esparza.

Namajunas (12-4) won the title from Zhang Weili in April of 2021 and successfully defended it against her in the rematch. Esparza heads into this bout with a 19-6 record and has won five fights in a row. She recently defeated Yan Xiaonan in May of 2021 by second-round knockout. Namajunas and Esparza matched up in 2014, and Esparza picked up the third-round submission win.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza at UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7.

Odds and Betting splits

Rose Namajunas: -210 (83% of action, 87% of bets)

Carla Esparza: +175 (17% of action, 13% of bets)

Winning Method odds

Rose Namajunas By KO, TKO or DQ: +330 (33% of action, 25% of bets)

Rose Namajunas By Submission: +550 (12% of action, 21% of bets)

Rose Namajunas By Decision: +150 (25% of action, 34% of bets)

Carla Esparza By KO, TKO or DQ: +1200 (7% of action, 3% of bets)

Carla Esparza By Submission: +1200 (14% of action, 6% of bets)

Carla Esparza By Decision: +260 (9% of action, 12% of bets)

Draw: +5000 (0% of action, 0% of bets)

Rose Namajunas: $8,900

Carla Esparza: $7,300

Namajunas has been on fire recently, winning six of her last seven bouts. She has greatly improved her striking ability and looks like a different fighter these days. Namajunas is the favorite to win and the majority of her fights go the distance, so she has plenty of time to rack up fantasy points.

Esparza has won five fights in a row. Her bouts also typically go the distance, as only two of her last 11 fights have ended before the final bell. In this fight, she is the underdog but still has good value for a fantasy lineup. Esparza tends to be a little more methodical in her approach, looking for a knockout or a submission when she spots an opening.

Both of these fighters could have value for your DFS lineup. If you are selecting one of them go with Namajunas because of her aggressive striking. If you do slot in Esparza, hope that she goes for takedowns and tries to lock in a submission.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.