How to watch Avalanche vs. Predators in Game 3 via live online stream

TNT will host Saturday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators in Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Avalanche took the first two games of the series in Colorado after blowing out Nashville 7-2 in Game 1 delivered a gut punch to the Predators in a 2-1 overtime victory Thursday night. Nashville goalie Juuse Saros missed the first two games with a lower-body injury, and replacement Connor Ingram will be the starter once again for Game 3. The Avalanche remain the favorites to win it all according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs. Predators

Date: Saturday, May 7

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.