How to watch Rangers vs. Penguins in Game 3 via live online stream

TNT will host Saturday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Rangers and Penguins split the first two games of this series in New York with the Rangers coming away with a 5-2 win on Thursday night. New York needed that victory after a brutal, triple-overtime loss in Game 1. Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin’s 118 saves over the first two games are tied for the second most combined saves in consecutive playoff games in NHL history, and Sidney Crosby and crew would love to keep the pressure on the offensive end.

Rangers vs. Penguins

Date: Saturday, May 7

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.