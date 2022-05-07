How to watch Flames vs. Stars in Game 3 via live online stream

TNT will host Saturday’s matchup between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

These two split the first two games in Calgary as the series heads to Dallas. The Stars evened the series with a 2-0 victory on Thursday night after a 1-0 loss in Game 1. No team had more road victories than the Flames during the regular season, and they remain a heavy favorite to advance out of this series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Calgary had the third best defense in terms of goals allowed per game during the regular season, so the Stars have their work cut out for them.

Flames vs. Stars

Date: Saturday, May 7

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

