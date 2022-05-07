How to watch Panthers vs. Capitals in Game 3 via live online stream

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals in Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Panthers pulled away for a 5-1 victory on Thursday night to split the first two games in Florida. The Capitals have struggled at goalie all season, so it remains to be seen whether Vitek Vanecek or Ilya Samsonov will get the start for Game 3. Florida scored the most goals per game in the league during the regular season, and the President’s Trophy winners are looking for their first series win this millennium.

Panthers vs. Capitals

Date: Saturday, May 7

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN or ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.