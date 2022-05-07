How to watch Saturday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

The second round of the NBA playoffs continues with a Saturday slate featuring two matchups, both airing on ABC.

The action starts off with the Eastern conference as Game 3 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks tips off at 3:30 p.m ET in Milwaukee. After a big Bucks win in Game 1, the Celtics bounced back in Game 2 to tie the series. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will look to carry over their efficient scoring from Game 2 as they hope to steal back homecourt advantage. Giannis Antetokoumpo and the Bucks will look to poke holes in Boston’s defense and go up 2-1 on the series.

The second matchup will be Game 3 between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors. Both teams will be without defensive anchors in the backcourt as Gary Payton II has been ruled out with a fractured elbow following a Flagrant 2 foul by Dillon Brooks, who was subsequently suspended for Game 3. Memphis may need another standout scoring performance from Ja Morant, while the Warriors will look to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to regain their shooting stroke from beyond the arc.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.