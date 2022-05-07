How to watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 3 via live online stream

ABC will host Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Celtics vs. Bucks

Date: Saturday, May 7

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

After being outmatched in a Game 1 loss at home, the Celtics thoroughly bounced back with a Game 2 victory to tie the series. Alongside a strong scoring performance from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston’s defense helped make life difficult for Giannis Antetokoumpo and the supporting cast. The Celtics will also hope to carry over their hot shooting from beyond the arc into Game 3, after going 46.5 percent from deep in Game 2.

Despite the Game 2 loss, the Bucks managed to steal homecourt advantage with their Game 1 win. To hold onto home court, Antetokoumpo will look to have another signature MVP level performance while getting subsequent contributions from the likes of Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis. Holiday and Portis scored 19 points and 13 points, respectively, in Game 2 and will need more of a scoring impact as Milwaukee continues to play in the absence of Khris Middleton.