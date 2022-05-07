How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 3 via live online stream

ABC will host Saturday’s matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

After a spectacular 47-point scoring performance by Ja Morant led to a Game 2 win, the Grizzlies will look to retake homecourt advantage in Game 3, albeit without one of their defensive standouts. After Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul in Game 2, the wing was suspended for Game 3. Memphis will look towards the rest of the bench to fill his void on defense.

The Warriors will also be without their own defensive standout after Gary Payton II was ruled out with a fractured elbow he suffered on Brooks’ foul. Golden State will likely shift the starting unit once again for Game 3. Despite stealing homecourt advantage following the win in Game 1, the Warriors’ backcourt of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson has been inefficient from behind the arc through the first two games and will look to get back in rhythm in the Bay Area.