Best lineup strategy for Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 3 NBA Showdown

The Golden State Warriors get set to host the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night in Game 3 of this West semifinals series. The teams are tied 1-1 and this contest takes on significance for both sides. The Warriors can make a big statement at home, while the Grizzlies look to wrestle homecourt advantage back. There’s going to be stars across the board here, but the role players in this series have often provided the biggest lift in unexpected spots.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Ja Morant ($18,600) - He’s the most expensive player on the board for a reason. Morant has put up 68.3 and 76.5 fantasy points in this series so far. Don’t expect him to slow down in the Bay Area, as he’ll be tasked with carrying Memphis offensively once again. Back the guard as a captain in Showdown contests.

Jordan Poole ($13,800) - After a 59-point showing in Game 1, Poole only managed 30.3 fantasy points in Game 2. The Warriors guard is likely to get the start with Gary Payton II out, and he’s done well at home this season. Poole is shooting about three percent better from the field at home, and sports better advanced numbers on both sides of the ball as well. He’s a nice captain pick at a slightly lower price point.

FLEX Plays

De’Anthony Melton ($5,000) - With Dillon Brooks suspended for this game, Melton is the natural choice to get more minutes. He’s been producing solid fantasy numbers off the bench for Memphis and should keep that up in Game 3. At this price, Melton is the top value play on the board tonight.

Draymond Green ($8,600) - There’s always the risk of an ejection with Green, but the overall numbers continue to be solid. The power forward has always performed better in front of the home crowd and should fill up the stat sheet in Game 3.

Fades

Klay Thompson ($8,800) - Thompson’s shot simply isn’t falling at a high enough rate to consider playing him at this price point. Outside of the Game 1 winner, the Warriors guard hasn’t found his rhythm in this series. Maybe that changes back home, but for now it’s best to avoid Thompson in DFS lineups.

Brandon Clarke ($7,800) - After starting off the series strong, Clarke faded a bit in Game 2. Steven Adams is available for Game 3, so that could further eat into Clarke’s minutes in this contest. Jaren Jackson Jr.’s offensive emergence has made Clarke less valuable in DFS lineups, especially with the price points being similar for those players.

The Outcome

Both games have been close in this series, and there’s little reason to think Game 3 will be much different. The Grizzlies will eventually get some scoring out of Desmond Bane to support Morant, while the Warriors shooters should see their percentages go up. Back the home team to get the job done late and take a 2-1 series lead.

Final score: Warriors 121, Grizzlies 112