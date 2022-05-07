Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, May 7

The second round of the NBA playoffs continues as the Saturday slate features two Game 3s. To get things going, the Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m ET. Later in the night, the Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 3 of the West series, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props for tonight’s action. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jrue Holiday over 19.5 points vs Celtics (-125)

The Bucks managed to steal homecourt advantage with a Game 1 win and despite falling in Game 2, Jrue Holiday provided a necessary scoring punch with 25 points and 19 points in the first two games. With the Celtics’ defense likely forcing Giannis Antetokoumpo to get his teammates involved, look for Holiday to carry a bit of the extra scoring load on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 42.5 points + rebounds (-125)

The Bucks offense still runs through Antetokoumpo, who has recorded combined points and rebounds totals of 37 in each of the first two games of this series. Even with an inefficient scoring night in the Bucks’ Game 2 loss, the Greek Freak stuffed the stat sheet. Now at home for Game 3, expect an MVP-level performance from Antetokounmpo as he not only initiates offense but attacks the boards.

Stephen Curry over 3.5 3-pointers (-185)

Curry shot 5-for-12 and 3-for-11 from behind the arc in the first two games of the Warriors-Grizzlies series, which is an underwhelming performance by his standards. The NBA’s all-time leader in made threes now heads back home for Game 3. In front of the home crowd, one half of the “Splash Brothers” duo is likely to find his rhythm once again from deep.

