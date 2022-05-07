NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, May 7

NBA playoff action continues Saturday with two Game 3s. The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics meet to open things up before the Golden State Warrior and Memphis Grizzlies close out the day’s action. These four teams provide lots of star power for DFS lineups, but there are also a great deal of value plays on the board. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

De’Anthony Melton, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,300

With Dillon Brooks suspended for this game, Melton is the natural pick to get more minutes. The combo guard has been solid in this series, averaging 8.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. This has resulted in big fantasy performances. With this price point, Melton is an automatic add to DFS lineups Saturday.

Grant Williams, Boston Celtics, $4,200

The three-point shooting has come around for Williams this season. He’s connecting on 41.1 percent of his shots from deep, which has sent his value soaring. After a 21-point outing in Game 2, Williams should keep seeing opportunities in this series. Back him to provide a solid fantasy performance in Game 3.

Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee Bucks, $3,400

The Bucks guard is averaging 19.9 fantasy points per game this season. He’s hit double-digit fantasy points in every game since March 29. At this price point, consistency is hard to come by. Connaughton possesses some rebounding and shooting upside as well. It’s hard to pass on him in this situation.