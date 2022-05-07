Best prop bets to consider for Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 3

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors square off as the series heads to the Bay Area for Game 3, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Following two close games that went down to the final minute, the series is tied 1-1. Ja Morant’s 47-point performance in Game 2 carried Memphis as the Warriors will look to take advantage of home court with the series shifting.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite prop bets ahead of tonight’s action. Odds are courtesy of Draft Kings SportsBook.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry 5+ made 3-pointers each (+550)

The Grizzlies have made it expectedly physical in the first two games, and it resulted in Curry and Thompson shooting an uncharacteristically 13-for-45 (28%) from beyond the arc so far this series. At some point, the “Splash Brothers” will find their rhythm, and with the series shifting to San Francisco there is a likelihood we see that offensive barrage in Game 3. Expect Curry and Thompson to find their stroke from the three-point line Saturday night.

Ja Morant 35+ points and 10+ assists (+600)

Two games may be a small sample size but so far in this series, the Warriors have yet to find the answer to Morant. In Game 2, the guard seemingly found the basket anytime he went one-on-one. Game 3 may not be another 47-point performance, but expect the offense to run through Morant to the fullest extent if the Grizzlies hope to retake homecourt advantage. Whether this means Morant drives straight towards the basket or draws double teams to find an open man, the Grizzlies point guard will come close to hitting these marks.

