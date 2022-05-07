Best prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Bucks Game 3

The Milwaukee Bucks return home to face the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern conference semifinals series. The series is tied 1-1 after the Celtics responded with a statement win 109-86 over the Bucks in Game 2. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 59 points as Boston forced Giannis Antetokoumpo into an inefficient 28-point scoring night, going 11-for-27 from the field. Game 3 will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite prop bets ahead of tonight’s action. Odds are courtesy of Draft Kings SportsBook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 6.5 assists (-145)

The Bucks stole homecourt advantage after an Antetokoumpo triple-double sparked their Game 1 blowout of the Celtics. Heading into Game 3, they’ll rely on another MVP-level performance from the Greek Freak to take a 2-1 series lead, especially as they continue playing in the absence of Khris Middleton. Expect the Celtics to force Antetokounpo to pass the ball and get the supporting cast involved, which he’ll gladly do.

Jayson Tatum over 3.5 3-pointers (-170)

Tatum has gone 4-for-9 and 5-for-10 from beyond the arc in the first two games of this series. His Game 2 shooting from the floor (10-20) is an encouraging sign that he could be getting in rhythm as this series shifts to Milwaukee. The Bucks will be physical and attempt to run Boston off the three-point line, but Tatum has shifted into another gear this postseason. Take the over on this prop.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.