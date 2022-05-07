Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 3

The Memphis Grizzlies head on the road as they face off with the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western semifinals. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The series is tied 1-1 following Ja Morant’s 47-point performance that led to a Grizzlies win in Game 2. Both games have been tightly-contested matchups as the series heads out West for Game 3.

The Warriors are currently 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 225.5.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +7

Despite very close wins by each team in the first two games of the series, the Warriors are favored in Game 3 by a considerable margin. The Warriors are much more likely to go on a scoring tear with the home crowd behind them, but the Grizzlies did win the regular-season series 3-1 against Golden State, and have matched them offensively so far. Expect Memphis to keep the game close and cover this spread.

Over/Under: Over 225.5

Game 1 between these two teams went over, while Game 2 came under the point total. We can attribute the under in Game 2 to strong defense, although both Memphis and Golden State missed a few open shots from deep. As the series shifts to the Bay, the Warriors are always likely to heat up from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies have proven more than capable of matching them offensively, so take the over for Game 3.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.