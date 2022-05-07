Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Bucks Game 3

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks face off in Game 3 of the Eastern semifinals as the series shifts to Milwaukee. The series is currently tied 1-1 following a statement win for the Celtics in Game 2. Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 30 points, followed by Jayson Tatum with 29 points. Boston’s defense managed to hold Giannis Antetokoump to an inefficient 28-point scoring night, shooting 11-for-27 from the floor.

The Bucks are currently 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 212.

Celtics vs. Bucks, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Milwaukee -1.5

The Bucks and Celtics match up well against one another, as illustrated by the two commanding wins by each team through the first two games. Boston managed to contain Antetokoumpo in Game 2 but as the series shifts to Milwaukee, expect the Greek Freak to facilitate the offense by getting his supporting cast involved. The Bucks get the win at home and take a 2-1 series lead.

Over/Under: Under 212

Despite each team getting a commanding win to start the series, both games have gone under the total. It's a testament to the aggressive defenders both Boston and Milwaukee have across the floor. Expect a tightly contested game on the defensive end, resulting in the under hitting again.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.