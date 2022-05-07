 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Picks for Rangers vs. Penguins in Game 3 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

We go over the moneyline and goal total for the New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the first round of the 2022 NHL playoffs on Saturday.

By DKNation Staff
Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers makes the third period save on Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Two of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 05, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins are split after two games at Madison Square Garden, and both teams head to PPG Paints Arena for the first round of the NHL Playoffs on Saturday.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Penguins: Game 3 prediction

Rangers: -120
Penguins: +100

While this run of the Penguins is likely the last for the Sidney Crosby/Kris Letang/Evgeni Malkin trio, it should make for a thrilling ride for as long as it lasts. And you can expect the home ice tonight to be rocking for the home team.

While the Pens merely survived that triple overtime Game 1, it was enough to earn the split they needed at MSG. Don’t look too hard into Game 2, as the Pens will be looking for ways to steal games throughout this series as the underdog. And that’s something they can’t do every night, but they can this evening.

Pick: Penguins +100

Over/Under: Over 5.5 -120, Under 5.5 +100

This has been a reasonably wide open series so far, with seven goals scored in the first two games. Expect that trend to continue here.

Pick: Over 5.5 goals -120

