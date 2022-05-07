Picks for Avalance vs. Predators in Game 3 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Nashville Predators need to make a stand to keep the series interesting on Saturday as they take on the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of their first round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs. Predators: Game 3 prediction

Colorado: -245

Nashville: +190

While the Avs have dominated from an advanced statistics perspective through two games, they needed overtime to hang on for the 2-1 victory in Game 2 thanks to some outstanding goaltending from Connor Ingram. Ingram will be the starter in Game 3, and one of the loudest buildings in the NHL will have Broadway rocking.

Pick: Nashville +190

Over/Under: Over 6.5 goals -120, Under 6.5 goals +100

The Avs are an offensive machine at most points, but they should hear a wall of noise and a pumped-up Preds should come out flying in the first period. Expect that to keep the scores down, and look for something more like Game 2 than Game 1 on Saturday.

Pick: Under 6.5 +100

