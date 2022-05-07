NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Saturday, May 7

The NHL will showcase four stand-alone playoff games throughout Saturday, May 7th starting from early afternoon till night with a loaded slate. Three of the four series are even at 1-1 heading Saturday’s Game 3 matchups.

Below is a look at the full slate with game times and a guide on how to watch each of them with updated game and series odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NHL playoff schedule: Saturday, May 7

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Panthers -205, Capitals +175

Series odds: Panthers -350, Capitals +270

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Avalanche -245, Predators +195

Series odds: Avalanche -5000, Predators +2200

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Rangers -120, Penguins +100

Series odds: Rangers -145, Penguins +125

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Flames -155, Stars +135

Series odds: Flames -280, Stars +220