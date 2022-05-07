NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Saturday, May 7

The NHL will showcase four stand-alone playoff games throughout Saturday, May 7th starting from early afternoon till night with a loaded slate. Three of the four series are even at 1-1 heading Saturday’s Game 3 matchups.
Below is a look at the full slate with game times and a guide on how to watch each of them with updated game and series odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
NHL playoff schedule: Saturday, May 7
Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals (Series tied 1-1)
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Panthers -205, Capitals +175
Series odds: Panthers -350, Capitals +270
Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (Avalanche leads 2-0)
Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App
Moneyline odds: Avalanche -245, Predators +195
Series odds: Avalanche -5000, Predators +2200
New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Series tied 1-1)
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App
Moneyline odds: Rangers -120, Penguins +100
Series odds: Rangers -145, Penguins +125
Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars (Series tied 1-1)
Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App
Moneyline odds: Flames -155, Stars +135
Series odds: Flames -280, Stars +220