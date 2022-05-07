 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Saturday, May 7

We take a look at the NHL playoff schedule for Saturday, May 7 and how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers - Game Two Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The NHL will showcase four stand-alone playoff games throughout Saturday, May 7th starting from early afternoon till night with a loaded slate. Three of the four series are even at 1-1 heading Saturday’s Game 3 matchups.

Below is a look at the full slate with game times and a guide on how to watch each of them with updated game and series odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NHL playoff schedule: Saturday, May 7

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals (Series tied 1-1)

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Panthers -205, Capitals +175
Series odds: Panthers -350, Capitals +270

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (Avalanche leads 2-0)

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App
Moneyline odds: Avalanche -245, Predators +195
Series odds: Avalanche -5000, Predators +2200

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Series tied 1-1)

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App
Moneyline odds: Rangers -120, Penguins +100
Series odds: Rangers -145, Penguins +125

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars (Series tied 1-1)

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App
Moneyline odds: Flames -155, Stars +135
Series odds: Flames -280, Stars +220

More From DraftKings Nation