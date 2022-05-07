Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Saturday, May 7

With a handful of aces scheduled to pitch today, there aren’t a bevy of obvious lineup stacks, but there are definitely a small few that stand out Saturday.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on DAY, DATE.

SS Tim Anderson, $4,900

OF Luis Robert, 4,600

1B Jose Abreu, $4,300

DH Gavin Sheets, $3,500

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta owns a 7.84 ERA through 20.2 innings this year. Opponents are hitting .305 against him, and it’s not like that’s bad luck; Pivetta’s expected batting average against is .324. He’s not missing many bats, and he’s allowing a bunch of walks and hard contact. This looks like a spot where the White Sox can feast, but especially Robert, who homered last night at Fenway Park and is now 9-for-20 in his past five games.

2B Ketel Marte, $4,100

OF Daulton Varsho, $4,000

OF David Peralta, $3,800

OF Pavin Smith, $3,200

Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland was great his last time out, dealing for seven innings and allowing just one run. But that was against the Reds, and who doesn’t pitch well against Cincy these days? A few D-backs have been hot recently, including Daulton Varsho, who is 9-for-24 with six extra-base hits in his past seven games. Marte (10-for-29, 1.043 OPS) and Peralta (6-for-17, 1.009 OPS) have had significant success versus Freeland.

OF Mike Trout, $6,000

OF Taylor Ward, $5,800

3B Anthony Rendon, $4,900

1B Jared Walsh, $4,200

Now, the Nationals’ Josiah Gray does indeed look like the real deal. The top prospect who was acquired from the Dodgers last year as part of the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner trade absolutely shut down the Giants in San Francisco in his past start (6 shutout innings, 1 hit). But the Angels have been mashing right-handed pitching; they have the second-most HRs, the second-best OPS and the fourth-most total bases versus RHPs, so this expensive stack could be worth it. Trout (1.240 OPS) and Ward (1.300 OPS) have been outstanding over their past 13 games, and Walsh has six hits in his previous three.