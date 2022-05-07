Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, May 7

We’ve got a loaded slate in MLB Saturday, with a few additional games on the docket thanks to some postponements Friday. The weather has also created some problems for today’s action, with the Blue Jays-Yankees game being postponed.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, May 7

Pirates-Reds under 9 runs (-120)

You can actually get two cracks at this bet since there’s a doubleheader between these struggling NL Central squads. The Pirates rank 25th in runs scored, while the Reds sit at 28. Even if there’s an anomaly in one of these games, bettors should be able to hit on this total in the other contest.

Clayton Kershaw to win vs. Cubs (+100)

The Los Angeles Dodgers ace is 7-4 in 13 starts against Chicago, with a 3.00 ERA. Kershaw has been on fire this season as he recovers from his arm injury. The pitcher is 3-0 with a 2.35 ERA in four outings and gets to face a Cubs team struggling for offense. Take Kershaw to get a win here at plus money.

Astros -1.5 vs. Tigers (+110)

Houston has already clinched this series with a pair of 3-2 wins, but the Astros have been letting the Tigers hang around despite being the superior team. Detroit’s probable pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez carries a 5.33 ERA into this game against a team poised to break out after some low-scoring games. Take the Astros on the run line here.

Mets-Phillies under 7 runs (-115)

The New York Mets are sending Max Scherzer to the mound, while the Philadelphia Phillies put the ball in Kyle Gibson’s hand. Both pitchers have been excellent to start the season and while this series has featured some uncharacteristic events, it’s most likely these guys keep doing what they’ve been doing and shut down the opposing lineup. Take the under here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.