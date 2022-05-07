MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Saturday, May 7

There are currently 17 games on Saturday’s MLB schedule, headlined by a doubleheader on FSI featuring Tigers-Astros and Cardinals-Giants. This large amount of games gives DFS fans plenty of opportunities to find the ideal lineup. Here’s a look at the top targets and values for Saturday’s MLB action.

Top Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers vs. Cubs ($10,000) — Kershaw is 3-0 this season with a 2.35 ERA and goes against a team that has scored nine runs in the last six games. Back the Dodgers ace to keep shutting down the Cubs Saturday. The price point is high, but the production has been stellar.

Max Scherzer, Mets vs. Phillies ($10,000) — It’s another high-priced pitcher but Scherzer remains a dominant force in the sport. He’s 4-0 with a 2.61 ERA and is striking out 12.2 batters per nine innings. The Phillies have a decent lineup, but Scherzer is in the zone right now.

Top Hitters

Manny Machado, Padres vs. Marlins ($5,600) — Machado has been on fire in this series, scoring 47.0 fantasy points over the last two contests. Look for him to keep things going for the Padres, who have been off to a great start this season.

Mike Trout, Angels vs. Nationals ($6,000) — The Angels outfielder has struggled of late, but tends to break out of slumps quickly. Trout followed three subpar performances recently with a 29-point outing against the White Sox. He’s averaged 6.0 fantasy points in the last four games, so a breakout contest Saturday seems likely.

Value Pitcher

Kyle Freeland, Rockies vs. Diamondbacks ($6,400) — The Diamondbacks are one of the worst offensive teams in baseball, ranking 22nd in runs scored and tied for 28th in total hits. Freeland is coming off a strong outing against the Reds, which got him his first win of the season. He should keep up the good work against another poor offensive unit.

Value Hitter

Jesus Aguilar, Marlins vs. Padres ($4,400) — Aguilar is no longer as big a name as he was in Milwaukee, but the slugger can still produce solid games. He’s hitting .279 with three home runs and 14 RBIs on the season while getting consistent at-bats for the Marlins. He’s put up 63.0 fantasy points in the last six games, so there’s a solid production floor here at a great price point.