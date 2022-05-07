Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, May 7

Let’s make this first Saturday in May one to remember by hitting on some player props during today’s MLB action.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, May 7

Max Fried, SP, Atlanta Braves: OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

Only the Braves have struck out more times than the Brewers over their previous 13 games (125). Fried has topped this number in two of his past three starts and should have success against a lineup that gets most of its pop from left-handed hitters Christian Yelich and Rowdy Tellez.

Ketel Marte, 2B, Arizona Diamondbacks: OVER 1.5 total bases (-125)

There’s not as much value here compared to other total bases/over bets, but for good reason: Marte has recorded an extra-base hit in six consecutive games, the longest active streak in MLB. Plus, he’s done really well against Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during his career (10-for-29, five extra-base hits).

Sean Manaea, SP, San Diego Padres: OVER 2.5 earned runs (+115)

The Marlins have really hit well against left-handed pitching this season. They have registered a .483 slugging percentage and an .818 OPS versus southpaws, both of which rank second-best in MLB. Manaea has allowed three or more earned runs in each of his past two starts and has given up a generous amount of hard contact this year.

