Sun vs. Liberty: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Led by the 2021 WNBA Coach of the Year, Curt Miller, the Sun will look to secure a win and start another historic season. They finished 26-6 last year with a franchise-record 14 consecutive wins. They secured the number one seed in the playoffs but unfortunately came up short after losing to the Seattle Storm. Reigning WNBA MVP Jonqual Jones will continue to play a major role for the Sun this season, having averaged 19.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game in her MVP season.

Sandy Brondello will make her debut as head coach for the New York Liberty. Brondello led the Phoenix Mercury to the Finals in 2021 but both Brondella and Mercury agreed to part ways after her contract expired this past off-season. The Liberty finished 12-20 last season but managed to secure a spot in the finals as an eighth seed, they lost to Brondella and the Phoenix Mercury in the first round.

Sabrina Ionescu, who has been playing through a lingering knee injury says she is ready to go and feels completely healthy. Ionescu managed to play in 30 games last season (starting in 27) and averaged 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. The Liberty will also have the 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Michaela Onyenwere. In his first season, Onyenwere led all rookies in PPG, total points, 3-pointers made and minutes played.

Sun vs. Liberty

Tip time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN (need subscription), WNBA League Pass, Sling TV

Point spread: Connecticut -6

Total odds: Over/Under 158,

Picks & predictions

Best bet: Connecticut -6

The Sun are the favorites to win the title for a reason. The best regular season record in the W in 2021 now adds Alyssa Thomas, who missed last year to injury, and sees Courtney Williams return to Mohegan Sun.

This team is deep, loaded, filled with veterans, and will have a chip on their shoulder following the semifinal exit last year. Sabrina Ionescu has more help this year, but the Liberty are still really young. Look for Connecticut to be the best team from the jump.

