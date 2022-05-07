Is Canelo Alvarez the best pound-for-pound boxer?

Canelo Promotions will hold its next boxing event on Saturday, May 7th. The main event of the evening will feature Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol competing for the WBA light heavyweight title. This will be Alvarez’s 61st career boxing match and he heads in with a 57-1-2 record. He has been on top of the boxing world for a while now and he looks to show why against Bivol.

When looking at pound-for-pound rankings at The Ring, ESPN, Bad Left Hook, and CBS Sports, Alvarez is ranked at all of them as the #1 male fighter across all weight classes. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Alvarez is the -525 favorite, while Bivol is the +390 underdog. Alvarez has -150 odds to win by decision or technical decision and is installed at +230 to win by KO, TKO or DQ.

Naoya Inoue, who is consistently a top-three or four boxer across the board, will fight this summer. He is confirmed to be taking on Nonito Donaire in a rematch on June 11th in Saitama, Japan. Kazuto Ioka is ranked as the 10th best pound-for-pound fighter at The Ring and ninth at Bad Left Hook. He has a rematch against Donnie Nietes scheduled for July 13th of this year.

Gervonta Davis ranked 10th by ESPN and ninth by CBS Sports is scheduled to take on Rolando Romero on May 28th of this year. George Kambosos Jr is ranked as the 10th best pound-for-pound boxer by Bad Left Hook. He is confirmed to be facing Devin Haney on June 4th.