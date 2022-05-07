 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Is Canelo Alvarez the best pound-for-pound boxer?

We take a look at whether or not Canelo Alvarez is the top-rated pound-for-pound boxer heading into his bout with Dmitry Bivol.

By TeddyRicketson
Canelo Alvarez stands in the corner of the ring against Caleb Plant during his championship bout for Alvarez’s WBC, WBO and WBA super middleweight titles and Plant’s IBF super middleweight title at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Canelo Promotions will hold its next boxing event on Saturday, May 7th. The main event of the evening will feature Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol competing for the WBA light heavyweight title. This will be Alvarez’s 61st career boxing match and he heads in with a 57-1-2 record. He has been on top of the boxing world for a while now and he looks to show why against Bivol.

When looking at pound-for-pound rankings at The Ring, ESPN, Bad Left Hook, and CBS Sports, Alvarez is ranked at all of them as the #1 male fighter across all weight classes. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Alvarez is the -525 favorite, while Bivol is the +390 underdog. Alvarez has -150 odds to win by decision or technical decision and is installed at +230 to win by KO, TKO or DQ.

Naoya Inoue, who is consistently a top-three or four boxer across the board, will fight this summer. He is confirmed to be taking on Nonito Donaire in a rematch on June 11th in Saitama, Japan. Kazuto Ioka is ranked as the 10th best pound-for-pound fighter at The Ring and ninth at Bad Left Hook. He has a rematch against Donnie Nietes scheduled for July 13th of this year.

Gervonta Davis ranked 10th by ESPN and ninth by CBS Sports is scheduled to take on Rolando Romero on May 28th of this year. George Kambosos Jr is ranked as the 10th best pound-for-pound boxer by Bad Left Hook. He is confirmed to be facing Devin Haney on June 4th.

Pound-for-pound boxer rankings, 2022

Fighter The Ring ESPN Bad Left Hook CBS Sports
Fighter The Ring ESPN Bad Left Hook CBS Sports
Canelo Alvarez 1 1 1 1
Oleksandr Usyk 2 6 2 8
Terence Crawford 3 2 4 3
Naoya Inoue 4 3 3 4
Errol Spence Jr. 5 4 5 2
Juan Francisco Estrada 6 8 8 -
Vasiliy Lomanchenko 7 7 7 6
Josh Taylor 8 9 - 10
Roman Gonzalez 9 - - -
Kazuto Ioka 10 - 9 -
Tyson Fury - 5 6 5
Gervonta Davis - 10 - 9
George Kambosos Jr. - - 10 -
Shakur Stevenson - - - 7

