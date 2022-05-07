Pick on the Total for Rangers-Yankees on Saturday

The New York Yankees lead the major leagues in home runs and are fourth in total runs per game as they enter their home series with the Texas Rangers on Saturday looking to keep it going against one of their former prospects.

Texas Rangers vs New York Yankees (-240, 7)

Rookie Glenn Otto began his career in the Yankees system and is making his ninth career MLB start, posting a career 7.44 ERA with opponents hitting .284 off of him.

The Rangers back him up with an offense that is seventh in MLB in runs the game with 4.8 thanks to a road strikeout rate that is the second-best in the American League.

The will look to get to Gerrit Cole, who’s had his struggles since the summer of 2021, posting a 3.98 ERA in his last 20 regular season starts with 1.3 home runs and 8.4 hits allowed per nine innings in that span.

The Yankees bullpen has been able to cover in starts where Cole has struggled as they are second in the league in bullpen ERA while the Rangers are 19th with a 3.60 ERA.

The trek to the Bronx for Otto figures to have some bumps in it and with the way both lineups are hitting, the scoreboard will be lit up on Saturday.

The Play: Yankees vs Rangers Over 7