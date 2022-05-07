How to watch the 2022 Kentucky Turtle Derby via live online stream

The first Saturday in May in Louisville is always a time for ceremony, tradition, and bourbon. But the Fastest Two Minutes In Sports is honestly just an epilogue for eight turtles in a circle trying to reach the finish line first.

The Kentucky Turtle Derby returns for the third straight year of its revival thanks to Old Forester Bourbon on Saturday, May 7th at 4:00 p.m. ET live on YouTube. And you can win your share $5,000 pool from DraftKings Sportsbook by selecting the right answers to 10 questions about the other four-legged mammals racing on Saturday!

The Turtle Derby puts has the best reptilian quadrupeds in a starting circle. The first one to cross the finish line, which six feet away in any direction from the center, will be declared the victor. That’s .009 furlongs if you’re keeping score at home.

The speediest shells in the business have a post time of 4:00 p.m. ET, so you can click the link below at that time to see who comes away with the trophy