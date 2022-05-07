Jayson Tatum playing through wrist injury in Game 3 vs. Bucks

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum took a hard hit from Giannis Antetokounmpo on a dunk in the second quarter of Game 3 and appeared to suffer a wrist injury. Tatum has stayed on the floor, but this will be something to monitor going forward.

Jayson Tatum is down in the stands holding his wrist and flexing his hand after Giannis knocked him out of the air going for the fast break block. He's holding his left wrist as he walks back to the bench, but he hasn't head to the locker room. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 7, 2022

Tatum has been the centerpiece of Boston’s offense this series, averaging 25.0 points and 7.0 assists per game through the first two contests. The Celtics can rely on him to get a bucket in any situation, which makes him the ultimate bailout option against a tough Bucks defense. If Tatum is ineffective or cannot play the rest of the game, look for Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams to absorb his minutes. For now, Tatum is staying in the game and continues to have a prominent role on the team offensively.

Antetokounmpo was not assessed a flagrant foul on the play which Tatum appeared to suffer the injury.