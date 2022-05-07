 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jayson Tatum playing through wrist injury in Game 3 vs. Bucks

The star forward took a hard hit from Giannis Antetokounmpo on a dunk.

2022 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum took a hard hit from Giannis Antetokounmpo on a dunk in the second quarter of Game 3 and appeared to suffer a wrist injury. Tatum has stayed on the floor, but this will be something to monitor going forward.

Tatum has been the centerpiece of Boston’s offense this series, averaging 25.0 points and 7.0 assists per game through the first two contests. The Celtics can rely on him to get a bucket in any situation, which makes him the ultimate bailout option against a tough Bucks defense. If Tatum is ineffective or cannot play the rest of the game, look for Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams to absorb his minutes. For now, Tatum is staying in the game and continues to have a prominent role on the team offensively.

Antetokounmpo was not assessed a flagrant foul on the play which Tatum appeared to suffer the injury.

