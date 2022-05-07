 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Robert Williams available to return in Game 3 vs. Bucks with face injury

Williams took a hit to the face on a drive from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on January 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Update: Williams is available to return in Game 3 against the Bucks. This is a huge boost for the Celtics defensively, as they hope to overcome a double-digit deficit against Milwaukee. The center already made a nice recovery from a meniscus injury, so fortunately he will not have to miss extended time with this face injury. We’ll see how much run he gets in his return.

The Boston Celtics saw big man Robert Williams go to the locker room in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks after taking a shot to the face from Giannis Antetokounmpo on a drive in the third quarter.

Williams came back from a meniscus injury in the series against the Nets, which provided a big boost for the Celtics in the sweep. He is considered a huge piece to their defense in this series against the Bucks and will be a significant absence if he’s unable to continue in this game.

