Robert Williams available to return in Game 3 vs. Bucks with face injury

Update: Williams is available to return in Game 3 against the Bucks. This is a huge boost for the Celtics defensively, as they hope to overcome a double-digit deficit against Milwaukee. The center already made a nice recovery from a meniscus injury, so fortunately he will not have to miss extended time with this face injury. We’ll see how much run he gets in his return.

The Boston Celtics saw big man Robert Williams go to the locker room in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks after taking a shot to the face from Giannis Antetokounmpo on a drive in the third quarter.

Status alert: Robert Williams (face) helped to locker room Saturday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) May 7, 2022

Williams came back from a meniscus injury in the series against the Nets, which provided a big boost for the Celtics in the sweep. He is considered a huge piece to their defense in this series against the Bucks and will be a significant absence if he’s unable to continue in this game.