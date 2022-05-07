When is the 2022 Preakness Stakes?

UPDATE: Rich Strike pulled off a stunning upset at the Kentucky Derby as an 80/1 longshot. It’s unclear what’s next, but a Triple Crown shot remains a longshot.

The second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, the 2022 Preakness Stakes, will be held on Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Pimlico has hosted the Preakness since 1873. It is the 13th race on a 14-race schedule, and is scheduled to start at approximately 6:50 p.m. ET.

Coverage for the race starts on CNBC at 2 p.m. and will switch to NBC at 4 p.m. ET. The events can be live streamed at NBCSports.com/live or Peacock. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

The race is a Grade I stakes race. Last year’s purse was $1 million with the winner guaranteed $600K. All entrants are three-year-old horses traveling 9.5 furlongs or 1 3/16 of a mile. Last year’s winner was Rombauer (11-1), who pushed past Medina Spirit in the backstretch.