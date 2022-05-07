Rich Strike wins 2022 Kentucky Derby as 80-1 long shot

Rich Strike, who was the last horse to enter the 2022 Kentucky Derby, has won the race as an 80-1 shot out of the No. 20 and last post position. Epicenter was second, Zandon was third.

For a horse that needed a scratch to get in the race, and to be the last one to reach the field, it was one of the more incredible moments in the history of the Triple Crown.

This will be the biggest upset since Donerail in 1913 who won as a 91-1 shot.

Win: Rich Strike

163.60, 74.20, 29.40

Place: Epicenter

7.40, 5.20

Show: Zandon

5.60

$2 Exacta: 4,101.20

$2 Tri: 29,741.40

$1 Super: 321,500.10