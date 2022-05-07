Ja Morant suffers knee injury Game 3 vs. Warriors, Taylor Jenkins points finger at Jordan Poole

Update: The bad blood in this series might just go to another level. After Draymond Green’s ejection in Game 1 and Dillon Brooks’ suspension in Game 3, Morant’s knee injury might have been caused by a Warriors player. At least, that’s how Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins sees it. There’s going to be a war of words here, but the question of Morant’s status for the remainder of the series remains.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Warriors guard Jordan Poole grabbed Ja Morant’s knee and yanked it. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 8, 2022

The Golden State Warriors have opened up a massive lead over the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter of Game 3 in the second-round series, but the bigger concern for the visitors is the health of Ja Morant. The star point guard limped off the floor with an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter. He would eventually go the locker room with the game all but locked up.

Ja Morant limping to the locker room pic.twitter.com/Nhdaf0oLfY — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 8, 2022

Morant did attempt to play through the injury despite the deficit, but felt the pain as he went to shoot free throws. The guard had a brilliant game with 34 points and seven assists, but the supporting cast wasn’t able to parlay a hot start into consistent success offensively. The Grizzlies also got torched defensively.

Memphis did play well without Morant this season but the series looks wrapped up if he cannot continue. The Warriors have been dominating Memphis’ peripheral players outside of Morant, and it took a Herculean effort from the guard just to get one win. This could be a tough loss for the Grizzlies if the knee injury turns out to be serious.