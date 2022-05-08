 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Miami Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna Photo by Cristiano Barni ATPImages/Getty Images

Formula One is headed to the United States for the first time this season as they head to Miami for this weekend's race. The Inaugural Miami Grand Prix airs Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 57 laps at Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida. The course is 5.412 km (3.636 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.326 km (191.585 mi). The race is expected to take about two hours.

This will be the first race at the Miami International Autodrome. It is a temporary, street-like track with Hard Rock Stadium (home to NFL’s Miami Dolphins) at the center. Miami is one of two US cities to host a Formula One race this year, alongside Austin, Texas.

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc is the favorite favorite to win the race with -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Max Verstappen is close behind at +165 and then we see a sizable drop to Carlos Sainz (+750) and then Sergio Perez (+2200).

Here's a look at who will be competing in Sunday’s race:

2022 Miami Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Sergio Pérez 11
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Lewis Hamilton 44
6 George Russell 63
7 Daniel Ricciardo 3
8 Esteban Ocon 31
9 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
10 Fernando Alonso 14
11 Pierre Gasly 10
12 Valtteri Bottas 77
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Guanyu Zhou 24
15 Mick Schumacher 47
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Kevin Magnussen 20
18 Sebastian Vettel 5
19 Nicholas Latifi 6
20 Lance Stroll 18

