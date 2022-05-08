Formula One is headed to the United States for the first time this season as they head to Miami for this weekend's race. The Inaugural Miami Grand Prix airs Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 57 laps at Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida. The course is 5.412 km (3.636 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.326 km (191.585 mi). The race is expected to take about two hours.

This will be the first race at the Miami International Autodrome. It is a temporary, street-like track with Hard Rock Stadium (home to NFL’s Miami Dolphins) at the center. Miami is one of two US cities to host a Formula One race this year, alongside Austin, Texas.

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc is the favorite favorite to win the race with -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Max Verstappen is close behind at +165 and then we see a sizable drop to Carlos Sainz (+750) and then Sergio Perez (+2200).

Here's a look at who will be competing in Sunday’s race: