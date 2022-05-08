F1 live stream: How to watch the Miami Grand Prix via live online stream

The Inaugural Miami Grand Prix takes place this Sunday at the Miami International Autodrome. The race will feature 19 turns, three straights, and the potential for three DRS zones, with an estimated top speed of 320km/h (199 mph).

This is the first of two races in the United States for the 2022 season, the second race will take place in Austin, Texas later this year.

The Miami Grand Prix starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are the clear favorites for oddsmakers headed into this weekend's race. Leclerc is at -140 while Verstappen is at +165 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Carlos Sainz follows at +750 and then it’s a sizable drop-off to Sergio Perez at +2200.