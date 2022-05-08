What time is the 2022 Goodyear 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 8th, with the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Speedway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 293 laps and usually lasts just over three hours.

This race wasn’t held from 2005 to 2019 but returned for two runnings in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic messing with the race schedule. The first race was held on May 17th and was won by Kevin Harvick in a time of 3:27:21. The next race was held three days later on May 20th and was won by Denny Hamlin in a time of 2:42:23 in a rain-shortened race. Last year, Martin Truex Jr. won the Goodyear 400 in 3:14:21.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2022 Goodyear 400 installed at +500. Truex Jr. has the second-best odds sitting at +700 in his quest for repeating as the winner. Denny Hamlin (+800), Chase Elliott (+800) and Kyle Busch (+1000) round out the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag.