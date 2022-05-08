 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s Goodyear 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway via live online stream.

By Erik Buchinger
/ new
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Darlington, South Carolina this weekend with events leading up to the Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 8th. The race will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the field will be set during Saturday’s qualifying round.

Chase Elliott is coming off a victory in the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway in a weather-postponed race that finished up on Monday. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending champ at this race track, winning this event in 2021 as he looks to repeat.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Goodyear 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 8
Time: 3:30 p.m ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Goodyear 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Joey Logano 22
2 Kyle Larson 5
3 Christopher Bell 20
4 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
5 Kyle Busch 18
6 Kurt Busch 45
7 Ryan Blaney 12
8 Ross Chastain 1
9 William Byron 24
10 Tyler Reddick 8
11 Erik Jones 43
12 Aric Almirola 10
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Austin Dillon 3
15 Alex Bowman 48
16 Michael McDowell 34
17 Bubba Wallace 23
18 Chris Buescher 17
19 Austin Cindric 2
20 Daniel Suarez 99
21 Ty Dillon 42
22 Denny Hamlin 11
23 Brad Keselowski 6
24 Daniel Hemric 16
25 Harrison Burton 21
26 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
27 Todd Gilliland 38
28 Cole Custer 41
29 Justin Haley 31
30 Corey LaJoie 7
31 Cody Ware 51
32 J.J. Yeley 15
33 Landon Cassill 77
34 Chase Elliott 9
35 Kevin Harvick 4
36 B.J. McLeod 78

More From DraftKings Nation