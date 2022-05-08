How to watch NASCAR’s Goodyear 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Darlington, South Carolina this weekend with events leading up to the Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 8th. The race will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the field will be set during Saturday’s qualifying round.

Chase Elliott is coming off a victory in the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway in a weather-postponed race that finished up on Monday. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending champ at this race track, winning this event in 2021 as he looks to repeat.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Goodyear 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 8

Time: 3:30 p.m ET

Channel: FS1

Live stream link: FS1, FOX Sports App