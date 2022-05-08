How much will the winner of the Wells Fargo Championship win in 2022

After 54 holes of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Keegan Bradley at -8 holds a two-shot lead over Max Homa as we come to the final day of play at TPC Potomac in Maryland. But for the 65 players exactly that made the weekend, there is still plenty to be decided heading into Sunday’s final round.

The purse for this PGA Tour stop increases to a record $9 million this season, along with the new course being used that replaces venerable Quail Hollow. It’s an increase from the $8.1 million on offer last year, and the standard 18% check for the winner now comes to $1,620,000.

That’s in addition to the usual bag of goodies that come with being a winner on the PGA Tour: A full tour exemption through the end of the 2024 season and a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January in Hawai’i are terrific, but there’s a more immediate major concern for any potential winner as well.

This is the next-to-last chance to qualify for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in just 11 days, as the Byron Nelson next week is the last potential ticket. But the Wells Fargo winner can also start planning a trip down Magnolia Lane in 2023 as well, as they’ll receive a Masters invite next year too.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this list from The Golf News Net:

1: $1,620,000

2: $981,000

3: $621,000

4: $441,000

5: $369,000

6: $326,250

7: $303,750

8: $281,250

9: $263,250

10: $245,250

11: $227,250

12: $209,250

13: $191,250

14: $173,250

15: $164,250

16: $155,250

17: $146,250

18: $137,250

19: $128,250

20: $119,250

21: $110,250

22: $101,250

23: $94,050

24: $86,850

25: $79,650

26: $72,450

27: $69,750

28: $67,050

29: $64,350

30: $61,650

31: $58,950

32: $56,250

33: $53,550

34: $51,300

35: $49,050

36: $46,800

37: $44,550

38: $42,750

39: $40,950

40: $39,150

41: $37,350

42: $35,550

43: $33,750

44: $31,950

45: $30,150

46: $28,350

47: $26,550

48: $25,110

49: $23,850

50: $23,130

51: $22,590

52: $22,050

53: $21,690

54: $21,330

55: $21,150

56: $20,970

57: $20,790

58: $20,610

59: $20,430

60: $20,250

61: $20,070

62: $19,890

63: $19,710

64: $19,530

65: $19,350