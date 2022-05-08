How much will the winner of the Wells Fargo Championship win in 2022

After 54 holes of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Keegan Bradley at -8 holds a two-shot lead over Max Homa as we come to the final day of play at TPC Potomac in Maryland. But for the 65 players exactly that made the weekend, there is still plenty to be decided heading into Sunday’s final round.
The purse for this PGA Tour stop increases to a record $9 million this season, along with the new course being used that replaces venerable Quail Hollow. It’s an increase from the $8.1 million on offer last year, and the standard 18% check for the winner now comes to $1,620,000.
That’s in addition to the usual bag of goodies that come with being a winner on the PGA Tour: A full tour exemption through the end of the 2024 season and a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January in Hawai’i are terrific, but there’s a more immediate major concern for any potential winner as well.
This is the next-to-last chance to qualify for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in just 11 days, as the Byron Nelson next week is the last potential ticket. But the Wells Fargo winner can also start planning a trip down Magnolia Lane in 2023 as well, as they’ll receive a Masters invite next year too.
Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this list from The Golf News Net:
1: $1,620,000
2: $981,000
3: $621,000
4: $441,000
5: $369,000
6: $326,250
7: $303,750
8: $281,250
9: $263,250
10: $245,250
11: $227,250
12: $209,250
13: $191,250
14: $173,250
15: $164,250
16: $155,250
17: $146,250
18: $137,250
19: $128,250
20: $119,250
21: $110,250
22: $101,250
23: $94,050
24: $86,850
25: $79,650
26: $72,450
27: $69,750
28: $67,050
29: $64,350
30: $61,650
31: $58,950
32: $56,250
33: $53,550
34: $51,300
35: $49,050
36: $46,800
37: $44,550
38: $42,750
39: $40,950
40: $39,150
41: $37,350
42: $35,550
43: $33,750
44: $31,950
45: $30,150
46: $28,350
47: $26,550
48: $25,110
49: $23,850
50: $23,130
51: $22,590
52: $22,050
53: $21,690
54: $21,330
55: $21,150
56: $20,970
57: $20,790
58: $20,610
59: $20,430
60: $20,250
61: $20,070
62: $19,890
63: $19,710
64: $19,530
65: $19,350